Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvectra Corporation develops and commercializes neuromodulation medical device for the treatment of nervous system disorders. It also provides neural interface technology, components and systems, as well as NeuroNexus SmartBox portable control and data streaming systems. Nuvectra Corporation is based in Plano, Texas. “

NVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Nuvectra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvectra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NVTR stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Nuvectra has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. Research analysts expect that Nuvectra will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 89.9% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 30.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

