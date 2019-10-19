Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Banco Macro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $238,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $560,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

BMA opened at $25.24 on Friday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

