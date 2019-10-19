Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 143,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Scholastic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Scholastic by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.21. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

