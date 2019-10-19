Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $4.33 Million Position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. Heritage Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $993.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.