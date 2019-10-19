Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,161,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,039,000 after acquiring an additional 56,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

