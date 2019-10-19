Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hamilton Lane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 45,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after buying an additional 680,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 203,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,708,144.56. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

