Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at CIBC

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.52.

NVA stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.85. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of $459.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.50 million. Research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

