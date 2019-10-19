Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.