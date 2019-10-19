Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.0% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $202.72 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

