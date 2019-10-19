Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $69.74 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

