Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,387,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,279 shares of company stock worth $5,461,569. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

DHR opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $137.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.