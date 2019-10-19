Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 270.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

