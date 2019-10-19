Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 5,275 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $286.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $208.23 and a 12-month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total value of $5,774,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

