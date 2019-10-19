Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,493 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

