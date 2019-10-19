Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after acquiring an additional 549,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,162,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 531,431 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 900,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,293,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 84,823 shares during the last quarter.

EXG stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

