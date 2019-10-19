Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Cut by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,051,000 after buying an additional 504,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. 6,680,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

