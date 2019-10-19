OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 118,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.78. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%. Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

