Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $100.06, but opened at $106.40. Okta shares last traded at $106.61, with a volume of 1,317,108 shares.

Specifically, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $6,215,786.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $72,516.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $144,213.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,678 shares of company stock valued at $82,506,938. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $157,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $3,248,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Okta by 226.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

