Old National Bancorp (ONB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.