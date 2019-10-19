Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $0.66. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 42,015 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

