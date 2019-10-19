OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.