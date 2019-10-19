ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 125,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.29. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

