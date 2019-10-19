ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKE. Argus raised their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

OKE stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $51,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 35.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.