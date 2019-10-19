Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $68.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

