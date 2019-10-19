Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 98,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

NYSE HD opened at $237.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

