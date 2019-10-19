Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amphenol by 138.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,476,000 after acquiring an additional 433,038 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

NYSE APH opened at $99.00 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

