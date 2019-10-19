Optimum Investment Advisors Has $458,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.