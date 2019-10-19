Opus Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market capitalization of $190,138.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

