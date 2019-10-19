Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

