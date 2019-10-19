ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Shares Down 0.1%

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73, 301 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter. ORION OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 23.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORION OYJ/ADR will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORION OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

