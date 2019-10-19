Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stake Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 29.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $2,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $77.14 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

