OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut OTC Markets Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $399.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 129.68% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

