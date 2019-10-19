Otis Gold (CVE:OOO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 54,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 71,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Otis Gold Company Profile (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

