Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

Otonomy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,612. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,984.64% and a negative return on equity of 65.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

