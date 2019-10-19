Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

