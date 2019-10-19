Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Shares of CCI opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.