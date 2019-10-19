Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OXBR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 18,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 188.81%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

