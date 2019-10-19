PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, P2PB2B, Crex24 and YoBit. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $17,172.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007409 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Crex24, BiteBTC, YoBit, P2PB2B, Graviex, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

