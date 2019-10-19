Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,517 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

