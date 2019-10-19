Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 19,064 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 90.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.