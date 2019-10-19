Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on THS. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $170,113.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.