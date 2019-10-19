Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160,642 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,235,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,269.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 318,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,792,636.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.11 million, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 2.11. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 51.96 and a quick ratio of 51.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.60000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 232.84%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.