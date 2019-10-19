Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after buying an additional 157,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after buying an additional 554,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.66.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

