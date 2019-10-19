Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 530.63 ($6.93).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price (down from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of LON PAGE traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 431.80 ($5.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,657,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 476.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 541.50 ($7.08).

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagegroup will post 3721.9999893 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $9.00. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

