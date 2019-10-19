PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $39.53

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.12, but opened at $39.53. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 7,054,315 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

