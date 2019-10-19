Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 131 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

