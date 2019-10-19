Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 5,517 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,621 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,925,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,837,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,216,000.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

