Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Daseke worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSKE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 3,804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

In other news, Director Ena Williams purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Also, Director Mark Sinclair purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,070 over the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Daseke Inc has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.