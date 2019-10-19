Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,901.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

