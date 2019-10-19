Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $254,000 in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Rafael at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in Rafael by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 431,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 119,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rafael by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rafael in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rafael by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rafael by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFL opened at $19.60 on Friday. Rafael Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

